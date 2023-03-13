Advertise
Tracking some ups and downs in the temperatures

By Brady Taylor
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We will stay on the cool side Tuesday, with some extra clouds & a few isolated showers. Highs will in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is around 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. A few showers are possible, but as of now it only looks like a 20% chance for light showers. Warmer temperatures quickly surge in Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low 70s, with strong southeast winds running 15-25mph.

Our next big change in the weather arrives on Thursday with our next cold front. We will need to keep a close eye on Thursday, because we have the potential to see some strong storms from the afternoon through the late night hours. There are still some question marks with this system, but as of now we are watching the potential for some scattered afternoon storms followed by a late night line of storms as the cold front moves through. Behind the front we will see a pretty big dip in the temperatures for Friday and into the weekend. Normal highs this time of year are around 70°, but we will see several days through early next week with highs only in the low-to-mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

