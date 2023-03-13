Waco Fire Department responds to detached shed fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Monday morning.

Firefighters units responded at around 6:10 a.m. Mar. 13 in the 3900 block of North 25th Street to a detached storage building behind a residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to stop the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

