Waco Fire Department responds to detached shed fire

Waco fire department responds to fire(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire Monday morning.

Firefighters units responded at around 6:10 a.m. Mar. 13 in the 3900 block of North 25th Street to a detached storage building behind a residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to stop the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

