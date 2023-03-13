Advertise
Women selected as No. 7 seed, set to face No. 10 Alabama in first round of NCAA Tournament

Sarah Andrews looks downcourt in the Bear's Big 12 Tournament game against Iowa State.
Sarah Andrews looks downcourt in the Bear's Big 12 Tournament game against Iowa State.(Baylor Athletics)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women punched their ticket to March during Sunday tournament selection as the Bears were picked as the No. 7 seed of the Seattle Regional 3 bracket where they will face No. 10 Alabama on Saturday in Storrs, Connecticut.

The Tide finished the year with a 20-10 record, 9-7 in the SEC. They ended their regular season losing their last three conference games and were eliminated from the SEC Tournament by Kentucky.

The Bears make their nineteenth consecutive tournament appearance. They were knocked out in in second round of the NCAA Tournament last year as they were upset by South Dakota, who was also No. 10 seed.

Baylor will compete in the Storrs tournament alongside No. 2 UConn and No. 15 Vermont.

