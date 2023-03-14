KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new development could be coming to Killeen, meaning better economic opportunities.

The 200-acre project is called Anthem Park, located off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Killeen’s City Council is leaning towards the direction of bringing more development and money to its community.

“That area has been looked at as prime real estate that could boaster our image and give citizens something they deserve in the area,” said Mayor Pro Tem, Ken Wilkerson.

Officials said the mixed-use project would have 1,700 units of residential and commercial space.

Wilkerson said he’s hopeful for popular shops, restaurants, and entertainment spots, like PF Chang’s and Dave and Busters to keep residents in town.

“We’ve had too many people in this area that have to go to Austin, Houston, Dallas, or San Antonio to see this type of development,” said Wilkerson.

The Mayor Pro Tem said if approved, the park could bring the city more than $124 million in sales revenue.

“We have to be creative in getting things to get revenue into the city so we can take care of all the patriots that are here. We can take care of the firemen, police, and all of that,” said Wilkerson.

We’re told the city and the developer, CSW Development of Austin have yet to pinpoint the cost of the project but if the city approves it, we could start seeing construction as early as this year.

Wilkerson said the council votes on the plan is tomorrow.

However, he said council members want to hear the public’s thoughts before making a decision.

200-acre development coming to Killeen could bring millions of sale revenue (KWTX)

