Bexar County girl missing since March 8

Zeriah Hernández, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way in San Antonio.
Zeriah Hernández, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way in San Antonio.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Zeriah Hernández, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way in San Antonio.

Hernández is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue and black pajama pants and a white Florida gators sweatshirt with black and white vans.

Anyone with information on Hernández’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org

