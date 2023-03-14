Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dallas teens riding stolen horses struck by vehicle; one killed, two injured

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old rider died, and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition after the driver of a vehicle collided with the three teenagers allegedly riding stolen horses.

The deadly collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. on March 14 at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway.

Dallas Police said a “preliminary investigation determined the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen.”

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured but is expected to live, police said.

The driver involved in the collision did not leave and remained at the location until officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver, police further said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure
Waco man arrested after exposing himself at Cameron Park
Mary Johnson
Mother of East Texas woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
Debbie Nash-King
Killeen Mayor to deliver first State of the City
Scam
Temple Police warn of scammers posing as law enforcement