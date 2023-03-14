Dallas teens riding stolen horses struck by vehicle; one killed, two injured

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old rider died, and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition after the driver of a vehicle collided with the three teenagers allegedly riding stolen horses.

The deadly collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. on March 14 at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway.

Dallas Police said a “preliminary investigation determined the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen.”

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured but is expected to live, police said.

The driver involved in the collision did not leave and remained at the location until officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver, police further said.

