Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Houston man charged with manslaughter in deadly DWI wreck

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the...
Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the 176th State District Court.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man faces charges in a deadly crash while allegedly driving intoxicated Sunday evening.

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault in the 176th State District Court.

Authorities responded to the crash around 10:35 p.m. on Mar. 12 in the 8400 block of North Freeway on North Interstate Highway 45.

Baker was driving a black Honda Crosstour southbound on the freeway when he struck the left concrete barrier causing the vehicle to roll.

Three adults and four children were inside the vehicle and two of the children, ages 1 and 3, were thrown out of the vehicle.

In a report by KHOU, none of the kids had their seatbelts on and they actually found an unused car seat in the vehicle’s trunk.

Paramedics transported the children to area hospitals where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead and the 3-year-old listed in critical condition.

According to police, the two other boys, ages 5 and 10, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle, 29, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the one-year-old is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

Interview: David Littlewood with TFNB Bank discusses recent bank failures with KWTX
Interview: David Littlewood with TFNB Bank discusses recent bank failures with KWTX
Interview: Financial Analyst Dr. Ray Perryman discusses recent bank failures with KWTX
Interview: Financial Analyst Dr. Ray Perryman discusses recent bank failures with KWTX
File Graphic
‘We are highly regulated and diversified’: Central Texas banks reassure local customers after recent bank failures in CA, NY
Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure
Waco man arrested after exposing himself at Cameron Park