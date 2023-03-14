Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen Mayor to deliver first State of the City

Debbie Nash-King
Debbie Nash-King(City of Killeen)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will deliver her first State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

The State of the City Address will be at 4 p.m. Mar. 14 in the City Hall Council Chamber in the 101 block of North College Street.

“Mayor Nash-King will address several topics, including expanded services for residents, millions of dollars in parks renovations and upgrades, more than $1 million in grants awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, revitalization in North Killeen and Historic Downtown, as well as new and innovative safety technology and equipment for emergency/first responders,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen Spokesperson.

The community is encouraged to attend.

For those who are unable to attend, the State of the City address will also be aired live on our website, www.KilleenTexas.gov, and on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.

The regularly scheduled council meeting will follow at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

Scam
Temple Police warn of scammers posing as law enforcement
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards)
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport receives competitive $5 million national grant
Zeriah Hernández, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way in...
Bexar County girl missing since March 8
Texas Rent Relief remains with $96 million as it opens up application portal for those in need