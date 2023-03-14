Killeen Mayor to deliver first State of the City

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will deliver her first State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

The State of the City Address will be at 4 p.m. Mar. 14 in the City Hall Council Chamber in the 101 block of North College Street.

“Mayor Nash-King will address several topics, including expanded services for residents, millions of dollars in parks renovations and upgrades, more than $1 million in grants awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, revitalization in North Killeen and Historic Downtown, as well as new and innovative safety technology and equipment for emergency/first responders,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, City of Killeen Spokesperson.

The community is encouraged to attend.

For those who are unable to attend, the State of the City address will also be aired live on our website, www.KilleenTexas.gov, and on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.

The regularly scheduled council meeting will follow at 5 p.m.

