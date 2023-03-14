Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother of East Texas woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested

Mary Johnson
Mary Johnson(Henderson County)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A warrant was issued for the arrest of Mary Johnson, the mother of the Athens woman who was arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son, Monica Figueroa, after investigators uncovered new details about the incident.

At about 6:41 a.m. Monday, March 13, the Athens Police Department received a call for service to Figueroa’s residence at 312 Mitchell Street in Athens from Mary Johnson. She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son, Grayson Figueroa.

While working through the crime scene and conducting interviews Investigators learned that Grayson was killed on Sunday March 12 midafternoon. Mary Johnson had actually observed Monica Figueroa on top of a rolled-up blanket cutting it with a wooden handled knife.

According to authorities, Johnson heard Grayson screaming before she observed Figueroa cutting at the blanket and then the screaming stopped. Figueroa threatened Johnson and instructed her to leave which she did. Johnson returned to the residence the next morning and found Grayson deceased. Johnson then called law enforcement to respond to the residence.

Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket.

Judge McKee issued an arrest warrant for endangering a child and placed a preset bail amount on the warrant of $250,000.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Henderson County Jail where she is currently awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure
Waco man arrested after exposing himself at Cameron Park
Debbie Nash-King
Killeen Mayor to deliver first State of the City
Scam
Temple Police warn of scammers posing as law enforcement
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards)
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport receives competitive $5 million national grant