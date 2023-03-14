Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Scammers posing as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Telephone scammers are targeting residents nationwide by posing as U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in order to get personal information.

Numerous calls from people concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have been made to CBP offices.

“If CBP suspects illegal activity, we will not call a suspect or a victim requesting money or social security numbers.  To be clear, CBP will not make telephone calls threatening citizens that law enforcement is on the way or promising money for information. Anyone receiving a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about a shipment of drugs or money should recognize that it is a scam regardless of how authentic the caller may sound,” said CBP Houston Director of Field Operations Jud Murdock.

Would-be victims are reporting that the scammers are insistent that they must confirm certain details because CBP has intercepted a shipment of drugs with the “target’s” name and address and that cooperation is important to ensure the case is resolved. 

If the target refuses to comply, the scammer threatens that the police will be arriving. When the scammer is asked for a name, he provides an actual CBP employee’s name and phone number available on the internet for the target to verify. Some scammers are even providing fake case numbers and badge numbers.

A variation of this call is a pre-recorded message stating that a “shipment of drugs or money with your name on it and has been intercepted.” The target is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent.  When connected, the scammer then attempts to confirm the target’s banking information.

These calls, whether a pre-recorded message or live person, are phone scams/phishing attempts and residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information.

The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone.

Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
LIVE: Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
The Pentagon said they are continuing to assess if the incident with a Russian fighter jet and...
US continues to assess incident involving American drone, Russian jet
A woman who was part of a line entering the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters pauses for a...
Class action suit filed against Silicon Valley Bank parent
Despite tumult in the banking sector, economists say there isn't cause for concern. So what...
What's happening with America's banks?
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea