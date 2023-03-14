Storm Chances Thursday... Colder for the Weekend

After a cloudy and cool Tuesday, we will see a quick warm-up Wednesday thanks to strong south winds that could gust up to 25 mph. The warmth and the strong winds continue into Thursday in advance of our next storm system. We may see some spotty light showers Thursday morning, but the strong storm potential arrives later in the day. We are watching two potential timeframes where we could see strong storms. The first chance will be in the early afternoon, with some pop up storms that “may” form. Later in the evening a line of storms will develop along a cold front as it pushes into Central Texas. The best chance for storms with the cold front will be after 7pm. The main threat from any of the storms would be strong winds and some hail.

Behind Thursday night’s cold front it will windy and significantly colder Friday and into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the low 50s, with north winds gusting up to 40 mph! We will see lows down in the 30s for several morning, and we will have to watch the potential for a light freeze Saturday morning. Our average last freeze in Central Texas is March 11th, but we have seen freezes all the way into April before.

