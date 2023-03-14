Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Storm Chances Thursday... Colder for the Weekend

We’re keeping an eye on late-week storm chances though!
By Brady Taylor
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a cloudy and cool Tuesday, we will see a quick warm-up Wednesday thanks to strong south winds that could gust up to 25 mph. The warmth and the strong winds continue into Thursday in advance of our next storm system. We may see some spotty light showers Thursday morning, but the strong storm potential arrives later in the day. We are watching two potential timeframes where we could see strong storms. The first chance will be in the early afternoon, with some pop up storms that “may” form. Later in the evening a line of storms will develop along a cold front as it pushes into Central Texas. The best chance for storms with the cold front will be after 7pm. The main threat from any of the storms would be strong winds and some hail.

Behind Thursday night’s cold front it will windy and significantly colder Friday and into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the low 50s, with north winds gusting up to 40 mph! We will see lows down in the 30s for several morning, and we will have to watch the potential for a light freeze Saturday morning. Our average last freeze in Central Texas is March 11th, but we have seen freezes all the way into April before.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

We talk with a NASA researcher about "The Forbidden Planet"
Degrees of Science: The Forbidden Planet
fastcast bluebonnets
Today’s forecast: meh
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
FastCast
Tracking some ups and downs in the temperatures