Temple Police warn of scammers posing as law enforcement

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is warning Central Texans of a scam alert involving law enforcement.

The department has received information about scammers posing as law enforcement officers and asking for money.

In this particular scam, the scammer calls from what appears to be the non-emergency number, uses a police officer’s name and tells the individual they have a warrant out for their arrest and need to pay a certain amount or be arrested.

Victims are then asked to pay via Cash App, Venmo, or Paypal.

“Please remember we will never ask you to pay a warrant using those online methods. If you need to pay a warrant, you need to pay in person at the police department or at court,” said police.

If you receive any type of phone call, email, or text asking for money on behalf of any agency, REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY and do not give out any personal information.

