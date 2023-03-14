Advertise
Texas Rent Relief remains with $96 million as it opens up application portal for those in need

(KLTV)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rent Relief program will begin to take applications as the program still has $96 million to help Texans affected by the pandemic.

The application portal will accept new applications for rent and utility assistance beginning at 8 a.m. Mar. 14 until 11:59 p.m. Mar. 28.

According to the state, first-time applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance, either with past-due payments or a combination of past-due and future payments made on their behalf.

“Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit an Additional Funding Request via their existing online user account,” said the website.

Limited funds are available.

Applications will be processed in the order received, prioritizing those facing evictions.

And if you are facing eviction, make sure you’ve got legal help and go to your eviction hearing.  If you’re not sure where to start, call, TexasLawHelp.org or call 855-270-7655 to find out your options.

TO APPLY

  • Visit TexasRentRelief.com to review eligibility details and required documents.
  • Collect all documents and paperwork ahead of time to help make the application process smoother.
  • Starting March 14, submit your application online or over the phone by calling the TRR call center at 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368).
  • Keep an eye out for communication from the program in case we need more information to process your application.

