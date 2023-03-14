Three held in McLennan County on aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man, and a man and a woman from Bryan, Texas, remain in the McLennan County Jail after their arrests on aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping charges in a Sunday night incident on Ross Road in northern McLennan County.

Michael Allan Hofstetter, 45, and Kayla Ashley Pierce, 35, each were placed under bonds totaling $375,000 in an incident involving Hofstetter’s ex-girlfriend and another man in the 4800 block of Ross Road.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, a woman was in the driveway of a friend’s house when Hofstetter and Pierce rode to the residence with another man driving. The woman walked to the roadway to talk to Hofstetter and continued walking as they talked. The driver of the car passed them and parked across the roadway, blocking the woman, arrest records allege.

Pierce yelled at the woman from the vehicle and tried to convince her to get in the car, the affidavits allege. Hofstetter reportedly became angry and headbutted the woman on her forehead, “causing her to believe his aggression was escalating,” according to the affidavit.

The woman began to walk back to the home, with Hofstetter following and continuing to argue. Once they reached the driveway, Hofstetter grabbed the hood of the woman’s jacket and tried to force her into the vehicle, the affidavits allege. The force pulled the jacket tight around the woman’s neck and she reported to deputies that it hurt her.

She broke away and ran to take shelter in a barn. While she was running, she heard several shots from what she believed to be a BB gun. Once she reached the barn, she heard yelling and saw Hofstetter leaning out the rear passenger’s door while brandishing what she believed to be a BB rifle. He also fired it at the woman’s friend who had walked toward the property to help her, hitting him in the back, according to the affidavit.

Another man, Tim Blackburn, 28, of Bryan, was arrested in the incident and also was charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

However, no arrest affidavits for Blackburn were available Tuesday. He remains jailed under bonds totaling $450,000.

