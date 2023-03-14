Today’s forecast: meh

Although Monday’s temperatures were cooler than normal, we had some really wonderful weather conditions outside with a slight breeze, sunny skies, and highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Today’s forecast won’t be nearly as perfect but it could be a whole lot better! A weak boundary stuck overhead and an approaching upper-level storm system may bring some of us a few scattered light showers today, but heavy rain isn’t really in today’s forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs generally in the upper 50s. If you see some peeks of sunshine, highs may be a touch warmer in the low 60s. Rain chances between 20% and 30% blanket the landscape today. Showers won’t be widespread and they won’t be very heavy either. Better weather conditions arrive tomorrow as today’s system clears our skies out. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs rebounding into the low 70s.

Gusty south winds return Wednesday and will increase from 10 to 25 MPH Wednesday to 20 to 35 MPH Thursday. The gusty south winds pull moisture into the atmosphere ahead of what’ll be another severe weather maker for Central Texas. Unlike the severe weather risk two weeks ago, this Thursday’s severe storm chances are a bit more limited. Gusty winds and hail are possible with the strongest storms, but it’s not likely to see more than that. Morning scattered showers could turn to a few thunderstorms around lunch time and in the early afternoon, but the primary severe weather threat will come from around 4 PM through midnight. Storms that rake across the area could be occasionally strong, but widespread severe weather isn’t in the forecast. Thursday’s highs will reach the upper 70s, but highs will dip into the low-to-mid 50s after the front moves through from Friday through Monday! Morning lows will also dip into the 30s from Friday morning through Monday morning too. Generally overcast skies will hang around until the first day of Spring Monday but we’ll warm up from there thanks to another storm system. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are back early next week, likely on Monday, but new forecast model data is suggesting the heaviest rain may stay just to our south.

