Waco man arrested after exposing himself at Cameron Park

Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure
Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women on two separate instances at Cameron Park Sunday.

Ronaldo Sisneroz, 25, faces charges of incident exposure and indecency with a child exposure and is being held on a $7,000 cash bond at the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police responded at around 2:15 p.m. Mar. 12 to the 100 block of Robin Circle at Cameron Park after a call of a Hispanic man exposing himself while walking the trail.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, one of the victims reported she saw Sisneroz when she was at the intersection of the Mouth of the Bosque Park who then “dropped his pants exposing his genitals while smiling at her.”

The woman then ran away and found an off-duty West Police Officer who detained Sisneroz.

Investigators also learned of a second victim who reported she was running on the trail when she saw the suspect pushing a bike.

“She stopped running so she could call her sister and tell her sister where she was located,” said the affidavit. “As she looked up, she saw Sisneroz wiggling his genitals at her smiling.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

