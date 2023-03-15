Advertise
Central Texas man accused of molesting young relative: court records

Ronald Evans
Ronald Evans(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 34-year-old Eddy man remains in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest Tuesday on charges he molested a young family member.

Ronald Evans, who county records show works for the Brazos River Authority, was placed under $50,000 bond after his arrest on a second-degree felony indecency with a child by contact charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 12-year-old girl told forensic interviewers that Evans “would cuddle” with her in bed and then took her clothes off on Jan. 18.

The girl reported Evans tried to kiss her and then touched her inappropriately.

If convicted of indecency with a child by contact, Evans faces a maximum 20 years in prison.

