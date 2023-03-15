Advertise
Classroom Champions: Midway’s Cooper Cherry

By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Cooper Cherry from Midway High School.

Cooper played football for the Panthers, earning academic all-state awards and the Midway Football Heart Award voted on by his teammates.

“Football was all I could ask for and more. The team, the coaches, everything about it was just amazing,” said Cooper Cherry.

Cherry is in the top ten percent of the senior class at Midway. In addition to football, Cherry is heavily involved in martial arts.

“That work ethic that I had learned from football at times, and from the different activities I was involved in, just trying to use that in every aspect of my life and school being the most important one,” explained Cherry.

He plans to attend Texas A&M next year and study telecommunication media. Cherry found a love for it by participating in theatre, being on the one act play team, and working productions at his church.

Congrats, Cooper Cherry!

