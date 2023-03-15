Advertise
Cowboys inform former rushing champ Ezekiel Elliot team plans to release him

Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott(KGNS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DALLAS (KWTX) - The NFL Network is reporting the Dallas Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott they are releasing him.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Elliot will be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space.

According to the NFL Network, the 27-year-old Elliott is coming off career lows in rush attempts (231), rushing yards (876) and rushing average (3.8).

Critics have said Elliott has been in decline ever since he signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019.

News of Elliot’s impending release comes a day after the Cowboys signed pro bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

