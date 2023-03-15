Elderly woman dies during house fire in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters performed CPR, but were unable to save the life of a 73-year-old woman found inside a home that suffered fire damage.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX the fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue.

The cause remains under investigation and the name of the woman has not yet been released by authorities.

No further information is available.

A deadly fire at a home in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue remains under investigation. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.