Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Elderly woman dies during house fire in China Spring

A deadly fire at a home in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue remains under investigation.
A deadly fire at a home in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue remains under investigation.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters performed CPR, but were unable to save the life of a 73-year-old woman found inside a home that suffered fire damage.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to KWTX the fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue.

The cause remains under investigation and the name of the woman has not yet been released by authorities.

No further information is available.

A deadly fire at a home in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue remains under investigation.
A deadly fire at a home in the 300 block of Illinois Avenue remains under investigation.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston

Latest News

fastcast lake whitney central texas
Jillian's Wednesday Fastcast
Tre Jean Smith, 23, was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Bell...
Killeen man arrested in killing of a 23-year-old in Harker Heights
The woman is described as having a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral...
CAUGHT: Video shows fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas
The woman is described as having a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral...
Fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas