Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fort Hood investigating death of female soldier

FILE PHOTO: Fort Hood in Central Texas
FILE PHOTO: Fort Hood in Central Texas
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators at Fort Hood are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Private Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer who has served with the division for the past 15 months.

“Sadly, the 1st Cavalry Division lost a Trooper Mar. 13,” the post confirmed to KWTX. “Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding her death.”

Officials told KWTX the chain of command is in contact with Basalduaruiz’s family “to keep them updated and provide them all releasable information.”

The army post is also providing support and resources to the trooper’s family and troopers who served with her.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston

Latest News

Tipping has become a new normal when out shopping or dining.
The IRS is looking to introduce a new program that could erase cash tipping altogether
Texans now only have until 11:59 P.M on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to apply for the reopened...
‘Rent has taken a hit’: Texas Rent Relief application briefly reopens to provide rent, utilities payment assistance
Texans now only have until 11:59 P.M on Thursday, March 16, 2023, to apply for the reopened...
Texas Rental Relief application to close early
File Graphic (KWTX)
Pedestrian armed with rifle fires several rounds at car in Temple