Gatesville boutique spearheads effort to provide girls with a free dress for prom night

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local boutique is making sure girls have a dress to wear for prom at no cost thanks to a community wide effort that left the organizer speechless.

Margaret Burch, owner of The Hummingbird Boutique Gatesville, put out a plea in December on Facebook asking for dress donations, and at final count, she’d gathered 41.

The donated dresses came gently used from the closets of Central Texans. The dresses range from short and long to multi-colored and solid prints. Some have beads while others are plain, and Burch made sure there’s a size available for everyone.

Burch said the generous donations touched her heart.

“What a great turnout,” Burch said. “I was overwhelmed.”

The giving didn’t stop there. Valet Cleaners in Gatesville offered to clean all of the gowns for free and the girls who take a dress can also be entered into drawings for free hair, makeup and photography sessions.

Nothing But Air is donating the photo shoot along with Seanna Smith.

The Coffee Saloon is picking up the tab for nails for two lucky ladies, and customer Kathy Diserins offered to pay for one girl to have her hair done.

Burch said she first got the idea after talking with a customer who wanted to go to prom but couldn’t afford a dress.

“My reasoning for doing this is because we know that times are hard and I’ve been in that position where I’ve struggled, and I wanted to be able to help people out when times are tough,” she said.

So far, four girls have taken home a gown and Burch is hoping dozens more take advantage of the offer.

The only requirement is that the dresses be returned for next year instead of sold.

The dresses are not limited to Gatesville residents but available to all of Central Texas.

Burch just asks that girls bring some form of student identification.

The Hummingbird Boutique is located at 600 East Leon in Gatesville and open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 4.

