Killeen ISD signs $40,000 contract with JG Consulting in search for new superintendent

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Independent School District is searching for a new superintendent with the help of JG Consulting.

The School district has agreed to pay $40,000 to the Austin-based agency in two installments. The first installment is up to $20,000 no later than 30 business days after the contract was approved and the second installment is another $20,000 after the new superintendent is hired and contracted.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees named KISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations Megan Bradley as the Interim Superintendent in a special meeting Mar. 6.

“At a Regular Board Meeting on March 7, the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees selected JG Consulting to serve as the firm to lead the Superintendent search process. The Killeen ISD Board is committed to a transparent process that encourages feedback from everyone in the community,” said the school district on its website.

The search comes following the news of Northside ISD naming Superintendent Dr. John Craft as the lone finalist for the San Antonio area district on Feb. 28.

He joined Killeen ISD as the deputy superintendent in 2012 and was named superintendent of schools in January 2015.

“Under his leadership, the school district has continued a pattern of growth, opening numerous new schools, enhancing advanced academic options, strengthening community partnerships, and bringing to pass a historic bond program,” the school district wrote in a news release.

The school district has just over 100,000 students, which is double the 44,000 students under Dr. Craft at Killeen ISD.

KISD has provided a timeline for parents and staff to attend meetings and town halls which are to be determined for a date, time and location.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

