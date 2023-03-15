Killeen man arrested in killing of a 23-year-old in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 23.

Tre Jean Smith, 23, is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail.

Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:28 a.m. on Mar. 9 to the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd to investigate a shots fired call.

According to Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II, officers were advised that a victim had been taken to Seton Medical Center by family members.

Stubbs succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440 or Bell County Crime Stoppers.

