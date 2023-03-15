Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston

Latest News

A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Randall Lehman
Eight-time convicted felon sentenced to prison after beating homeless man with metal pipe
The new baby bongo does not have a name yet, but the zoo says it is healthy.
Zoo announces birth of extremely rare bongo calf
Little league teams encourage players to buy extra gear to avoid cardiac issues
Waco little league teams encourage players to buy extra gear to avoid cardiac issues