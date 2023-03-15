Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Reports: McLennan women’s basketball coach to take position at Tarleton

Bill Brock
Bill Brock(Courtesy: Baylor Athletics)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several media outlets have reported that McLennan Community College head women’s basketball coach, Bill Brock, will be named the next women’s basketball coach at Tarleton State University.

Brock has been at MCC for one season. He was an assistant to coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor for 18 seasons.

MCC Athletic Director, Shawn Trochim, confirmed that Brock gave MCC notice that he will be leaving the team after their run in the NJCAA tournament.

McLennan punched their ticket to the national tournament on Sunday and will play Murray State on March 23 in Lubbock.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston

Latest News

Cooper Cherry
Classroom Champions: Midway’s Cooper Cherry
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss
Sarah Andrews looks downcourt in the Bear's Big 12 Tournament game against Iowa State.
Women selected as No. 7 seed, set to face No. 10 Alabama in first round of NCAA Tournament
The Bears notched the No. 3 seed in the Southern Region of the NCAA Tournament, where they will...
Baylor men named No. 3 seed, will play UC Santa Barbara to open NCAA Tournament