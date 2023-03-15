Reports: McLennan women’s basketball coach to take position at Tarleton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Several media outlets have reported that McLennan Community College head women’s basketball coach, Bill Brock, will be named the next women’s basketball coach at Tarleton State University.

Brock has been at MCC for one season. He was an assistant to coach Kim Mulkey at Baylor for 18 seasons.

MCC Athletic Director, Shawn Trochim, confirmed that Brock gave MCC notice that he will be leaving the team after their run in the NJCAA tournament.

McLennan punched their ticket to the national tournament on Sunday and will play Murray State on March 23 in Lubbock.

