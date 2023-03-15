Severe storm chances return again Thursday, winter returns Friday

Well, here we go again! The atmosphere looks like it’s going to be stuck in a “Thursday/Friday” storm system pattern for the next few weeks. Severe weather chances arrived with a cold front two Thursdays ago and we’ll potentially have another storm system late next week too, but we’ll first have to get through a storm system tomorrow. Thursday’s severe weather risk is overall lower than what we saw two weeks ago but is still something to monitor. Today’s the setup day for tomorrow’s strong storms. Morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s with partly cloudy skies will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon still under partly cloudy skies. Gusty south winds, gusting as high as 25 MPH this afternoon, will help to pull moisture into the atmosphere. You won’t notice the humidity today but you will Thursday. Rain chances start out Thursday morning near about 50% as showers and likely non-severe storms move through. The first strong storm chance will start after 10 AM, but most of the severe weather (if any) at that time will be in North Texas. Storms may not get a foothold in our area during the midday hours, but they could contain gusty winds and hail if they do. Unfortunately, the morning rain may move out with enough time to bring us some afternoon sunshine. The increased instability from the sunshine will start to fire up storms north and west of our area around 4 PM with the majority of storms entering Central Texas after 6 PM. What will likely be isolated storms will turn into a line of storms as they rake across the area ahead of the cold front. Storms should be quickly moving so storm chances should come to a close by or well before midnight depending on where you are.

After Thursday’s storms clear out, we’re going to be thrust right back into winter-like weather with morning temperatures in the 30s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning! Afternoon highs won’t really get too warm either because moisture will be pumping into the atmosphere and will lead to mostly cloudy skies and even some rain chances too. Friday’s rain clears well before lunch time but gusty north winds near 40 MPH will keep highs in the low-to-mid 50s. We may get a touch warmer Saturday afternoon but we’ll drop again Sunday and Monday as more cloudiness moves in. We’re likely going to avoid precipitation this weekend but there’s a chance for a stray shower or two Sunday. If we’re going to see a cold and rainy day, it’ll come Monday. Rain chances stay at 50% for now but they may drop since forecast model data is suggesting most of the rain stays closer to Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Regardless of how much rain we see Monday, the early week storm system kicks the cold air out and we’ll be back into the low 70s Wednesday and near 80° Thursday. Another late-week storm system will likely bring more rain and drop temperatures again.

