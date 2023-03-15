Severe Storm chances return Thursday before a major chill moves in

What a beautiful day we had across Central Texas. South winds brought back slightly warmer air. Temperatures today warmed up to where they should be for this time of the year - So I guess you could call it a perfect March day! After a cold morning down into the 40s, highs Wednesday afternoon climbed into the mid 60s to around 70°. While the weather was quiet and beautiful today, severe storm chances and a major cool down have their eyes set upon Central Texas to make the end of the work week eventful. Thursday is when severe storms are possible and Friday is when winter decides to make one last go at us before Spring officially arrives.

Breezy south winds have started to pump in slightly warmer and humid air. Humidity levels are forecast to increase tonight into Thursday morning. This means cloudy skies can be expected for your morning commute, and there may even be showers in our area. Temperatures waking up Thursday will be around 15 to 20° warmer than what we saw Wednesday morning. The day starts out in the low to mid 60s. The afternoon will be tricky due to an approaching dryline. Areas west of I-35 will be much warmer than areas east. Out west highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s to around 80° with sunshine and in the low 70s east with more cloud cover.

There’s a Slight Risk for severe storms (Level 2/5) on Thursday for all of Central Texas.. But just to our north - Across the Metroplex, into southern Oklahoma, and the ArkLaTex area - there’s an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5). While our main weather dangers are going to be large hail and damaging wind gusts - We cannot rule out a tornado or two - Especially east of I-35. As far as our storm timing goes, that’s one of our biggest questions today. Forecast models are having a problem nailing down the timing of the front. The timing determines our severe weather threat, but at this point, we’re forecasting severe storms in Central Texas Thursday.

So here’s what to expect: A disturbance will move east across our area on Thursday ahead of a stronger storm system. That disturbance will bring scattered showers for the morning hours into the early afternoon - Mainly for areas near and east of I-35. The better chance for strong to severe storms in the morning looks to stay to our north and east, but it’s something we’ll monitor closely. That disturbance moves east and sunshine returns for the afternoon. That sunshine means we’re expecting an increase in instability just as a dryline moves east through our area. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along that dryline across our western and northern areas between 3 and 4PM. What will likely be isolated storms at first -Will turn into a line of storms as they race across Central Texas during the evening into night as a cold front quickly moves through. The storm threat looks to push south into the Brazos Valley by midnight. Scattered rain showers may linger into Friday morning and will be gone before lunchtime. We should see skies clear north to south throughout the day on Friday.

After a brief warm up Thursday, that strong cold front arrives bringing us a major temperature change to end the work week. That front is going to bring us temperatures 10 to 20° cooler than normal right through the start of Spring on Monday. Morning temperatures will be down into the 30s Friday, this weekend, and into Monday. Afternoon temperatures are also going to be quite chilly - Friday through Monday were keeping highs in the 50s! One thing we’ll also lose during that time is the sunshine. Cloud cover will be returning and that’s going to help keep things feeling very chilly. Friday is going to feel even colder because we’ll have strong north winds gusting up to around 40 mph. Friday night will be the coldest night where we look to be down into the low to mid 30s. A Freeze is not completely out of the forecast for at least some of us in Central Texas. If you’ve done any spring planting - You may want to consider covering those sensitive plants. Another shot at rain showers looks to return on Monday. Warmer weather will start to creep back in throughout the work week before another storm system could move in late in the week.

