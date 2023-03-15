Waco Police arrest 7-Eleven robbery suspect
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has a suspect in custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at around 7:15 a.m. Mar. 15 at the 7-Eleven store at the 701 block of South University Parks Drive.
Upon arrival, the suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived leading them to use a K-9 officer to search for the suspect.
No major injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.