Waco Police arrest 7-Eleven robbery suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has a suspect in custody following a robbery Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at around 7:15 a.m. Mar. 15 at the 7-Eleven store at the 701 block of South University Parks Drive.

Upon arrival, the suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived leading them to use a K-9 officer to search for the suspect.

No major injuries have been reported.

