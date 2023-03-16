KWTX-TV News 10 is the dominant television station for the Waco-Temple-Killeen market in the Heart of Texas. The CBS, CW, Telemundo, Circle and MeTV affiliate, KWTX is the leader in every local newscast. A state-of-the-art facility combined with the reach and traffic of our local news website, KWTX.com, provides thousands of Central Texans with hours of quality news and entertainment from our main anchors, Gordon Collier, Julie Hays, Brady Taylor, Lauren Westbrook, and Darby Brown.

KWTX signed on the air on April 3rd, 1955, under the ownership of Texoma Broadcasting, partly owned by Waco Native and Baylor Alum, Milford N. “Buddy” Bostick.

In 2018, KWTX’s parent company, Gray Television, acquired KNCT the former PBS Affiliate in the market. This paved the way to add additional networks and programming to the station’s line-up.

Today, through the combined experience and forecasting tools available to Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor and his weather team, we work hard to keep you ahead of severe storms. The KWTX Weather Team is also proud to have access to two storm-chasing vehicles called the Weather Edge and Weather Explorer. These vehicles give our crews a mobile weather lab to track severe weather and further keep the community informed as severe weather spreads into Central Texas. When combining our trusted local news, weather and sports coverage with the quality entertainment and national news provided by our networks you have a powerhouse of highly viewed content.

But at the heart of everything we do is our most valuable resource, our people.

KWTX is home to a dedicated group of team members, many of whom have called the station home for many years.

Community service is engrained in the culture of KWTX and we take pride in being able to say that no other station does it better.

In 2016, KWTX was honored with the NAB’s Service to America Award, recognizing the nation’s top local TV station for community service. In 2017, the Military Order of the Purple Heart designated KWTX as a Purple Heart Television Station, the first station to receive such an honor. The Texas Association of Broadcasters also honored KWTX with its highest award for public service, The Bonner McLain Award.

Throughout the year KWTX supports events and projects which help children. veterans, and those in need. A small, but by no means complete list of community projects and events include:

About the Central Texas Area

Fixer Upper’s Magnolia Silos have turned downtown Waco into a destination for travelers from around the country. The city is home to Baylor University, with one of the top athletic programs in the nation and beautiful McLane Stadium along the Brazos River. Space-X has a rocket testing facility, with some of the world’s most impressive technology in nearby McGregor. The market is also home to one of the largest U.S. Military installations in the world, Fort Hood. This region is ideally located in Central Texas, within a short drive of both the Dallas and Austin metro areas. KWTX has a stellar reputation as one of the premiere broadcasters in Texas and is looking to partner with advertisers that share the same sense of commitment to the community as we do.

Where to Watch KWTX

KWTX offers a wide range of free content available over-the-air using an antenna. In addition, you can find our primary stations via local cable and satellite providers in addition to emerging internet streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV. You can access these services via connected televisions and set top boxes such as through Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

In 2022 KWTX debuted its new online streaming-only channel named KWTXtra.

KWTXtra includes original content provided by Rogue Media of Waco, TX as well our high impact blend of local and national news. Throughout the day you can also catch Local News Live, a national news service provided by Gray Television.

Channels Listings FOR FREE over the air reception:

(Your antenna should face the Moody, TX area.)

KWTX

KNCT

