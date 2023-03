ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for Jordan Sangbond, 2, a toddler allegedly abducted in Royse City.

The suspect in the abduction was identified by DPS as Daddy Sangbong.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE ROYSE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 972-204-7002.

Sangbong Amber Alert (TEXAS DPS)

