Baby killed following crash on SH 53 near Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A baby has died following a crash on State Highway 53 in Bell County Monday.

Texas Department of Safety Troopers responded to a crash around 11:37 a.m. Mar. 13 on SH 53 and Stone Road, east of Temple.

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was traveling eastbound on SH 53 and was traveling behind another vehicle approaching the intersection of SH 53 and Stone Road.

A 2017 Honda Pilot SUV stopped facing eastbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn north from SH 53 onto Stone Road.

“As the Jeep approached the location of the Honda, the unidentified front vehicle veered onto the shoulder to pass the awaiting Honda and continued eastbound. The Jeep failed to control speed and impacted the rear of the Honda,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

The driver and a 4-month-old baby passenger of the Honda were transported to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital.

The 4-month-old passenger died due to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical staff.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

