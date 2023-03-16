Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Baby killed following crash on SH 53 near Temple

(KOSA)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A baby has died following a crash on State Highway 53 in Bell County Monday.

Texas Department of Safety Troopers responded to a crash around 11:37 a.m. Mar. 13 on SH 53 and Stone Road, east of Temple.

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was traveling eastbound on SH 53 and was traveling behind another vehicle approaching the intersection of SH 53 and Stone Road.

A 2017 Honda Pilot SUV stopped facing eastbound and attempted to make a left-hand turn north from SH 53 onto Stone Road.

“As the Jeep approached the location of the Honda, the unidentified front vehicle veered onto the shoulder to pass the awaiting Honda and continued eastbound. The Jeep failed to control speed and impacted the rear of the Honda,” said DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko.

The driver and a 4-month-old baby passenger of the Honda were transported to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital.

The 4-month-old passenger died due to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical staff.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Jimmy Rich, 60,
Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping
The Riesel community is banding together after the tragic loss of Cody Nunn.
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million dollars in a settlement with four of...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pushes court to reconsider injunction halting investigations into affirming care
The aircraft landed in a field near the Texas A&M University Health Science Center between...
Pilot accuses mayor of holding plane for ransom after emergency landing in Bryan
(file)
House Agriculture Committee makes trip to Waco to get input on future of Farm Bill
House Agriculture Committee makes trip to Waco to talk future of Farm Bill
House Agriculture Committee makes trip to Waco to talk future of Farm Bill