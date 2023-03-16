China Spring mother shocked after discovering repeat sex offender was chatting with daughter on Snapchat

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A China Spring Mother is in shock after discovering a registered sex offender was being inappropriate with her 11-year-old daughter on social media.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s name is William Scott Kenneth Yaple. Authorities said he has history of sexual misconduct in Michigan and multiple counts of possession of child pornography in California.

The child’s mother wants to remain anonymous, and said she is sick that Yaple was inappropriate toward her daughter.

“My top priority as a mother is to take care of kids and protect them from anything that comes in harm’s way,” said the mother, “That’s the part that makes me completely sick is that his intentions were to eventually come to Texas. Who knows what could have happened.”

William Scott Kenneth Yaple (Photo from sex offender database)

The mother said he added her daughter on Snapchat and posed as a 13-year-old boy from the minor’s school.

She said Yaple then asked the minor for nude and feet pictures while sending her multiple payments of money through Cash App.

However, she said her daughter did not send any pictures of herself back to Yaple.

“The total added up to $115. I have access to what she does, and I can see what is happening. I saw the transaction and it didn’t sit right with me,” said the mother.

The mother then searched Yaple’s name and uncovered his criminal record.

She said she called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office immediately. McLennan County Sheriff, Parnell McNamara, said he’ll make sure that Yaple is held accountable.

“Just one of the ultimate, weird sickos, that we’re dealing with. We’re not going to put up with him here, we’re going to bury him as deep as possible as we can,” said McNamara.

“It makes me sick inside because our kids can’t be kids. You want them to have fun, you want them to be safe and then this lands right into their hands,” said the mother.

She said she already monitors her daughter’s social media.

However, she said she’s going to be more alert and wants other parents to do the same.

“I want other parents to be aware of what their kids are doing, what they’re talking about. I don’t think you can protect your kids enough,” said the mother.

Authorities said Yaple was released from jail in California two months prior to speaking with the local minor.

They go on to say California authorities arrested Yaple on Tuesday.

Yaple will be extradited to McLennan County soon.

