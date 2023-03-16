City of West celebrates ‘West Day’ at the state capitol

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - City of West officials and residents headed down to the state capitol Wednesday to showcase the city’s Czech heritage.

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-56, recognized the city in front of the legislature.

City officials and residents brought each legislator a half-dozen of kolaches, sending over more than 1,000 kolaches from all West bakeries that sell the pastry.

West ISD’s Junior Historians Czech Polka Dancers performed in the rotunda of the state capitol.

Mayor Tommy Muska said ‘West Day’ has been a tradition for the city for many years. They hope the day showcases their city’s pride and Czech heritage.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.