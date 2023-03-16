First responders rescue two people involved in boat wreck along Brazos River

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - First responders with the Brazos Point Fire Department rescued two individuals after a boat crashed at Spring Creek along the Brazos River Monday night.

“Despite rough terrain and very limited access,” first responders quickly moved into position along the river to “deploy the light tower and provide ropes and equipment necessary to evacuate two patients from the rocks to up the cliffs,” the department wrote on Facebook.

An EMS unit standing by near the scene was ready to render medical aid to the victims.

“Great work by all agencies involved including North Bosque EMS, Bosque Valley First Responders, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens,” the Brazos Point Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.

An EMS crew was ready to render aid near the scene (Courtesy Photo)

