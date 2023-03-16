Advertise
Grand jury indicts suspect in deadly Waco shooting on murder charge

File graphic
File graphic(Source: MGN)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot another man after an argument at a store in August 2021 was indicted on a murder charge Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jeremiah Darnel Walker, 24, in the shooting death of 3-year-old Dusty Bethke Jr., who was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his car in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue.

Waco police were called after Bethke crashed his car into a fence about 3:15 p.m. He had been shot and officials rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Speaking with witnesses and watching video, police investigators said they learned Walker and Bethke got into an argument outside a store in the 1800 block of Richter Avenue.

Police said Walker got out of his vehicle with a pistol and fired multiple shots at Bethke, striking him once in the torso.

Walker’s attorney, Phil Martinez, did not return phone messages Thursday.

Walker remains free after posting $150,000 bond, which 19th State District Judge Thomas West reduced from $500,000, according to court records.

