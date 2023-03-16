Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman

Donna Ritchmond, 83, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Mar. 15 in McGregor.
Donna Ritchmond, 83, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Mar. 15 in McGregor.(McLennan County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Mcgregor woman.

Donna Ritchmond, 83, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Mar. 15 in McGregor.

Ritchmond is described as approximately 5 feet tall, 180 pounds and was seen driving a grey 2019 Toyota Highlander with License Plate #LPK2408.

If seen, contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5222.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Jimmy Rich, 60,
Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping
The Riesel community is banding together after the tragic loss of Cody Nunn.
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day

Latest News

West resident concerned about condition of railroad behind his home
Recent train derailments spike concerns for Central Texas resident, railroad company responds
Baby killed following crash on SH 53 near Temple
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will pay $3.3 million dollars in a settlement with four of...
Texas AG Ken Paxton pushes court to reconsider injunction halting investigations into affirming care
West resident concerned about condition of railroad behind his home
Recent train derailments spike concerns for West resident who lived in front of a railroad