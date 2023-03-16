McLennan County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Mcgregor woman.

Donna Ritchmond, 83, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Mar. 15 in McGregor.

Ritchmond is described as approximately 5 feet tall, 180 pounds and was seen driving a grey 2019 Toyota Highlander with License Plate #LPK2408.

If seen, contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5222.

