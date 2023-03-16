Advertise
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale

The home in Columbia Tusculum has been around for more than two centuries.
By Jared Goffinet, Catherine Bodak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A home in Ohio that’s been around for more than two centuries is up for sale.

The home in the Columbia Tusculum neighborhood at 3644 Eastern Avenue was built in 1804, which makes it the oldest residence in Cincinnati, according to Lee Robinson with Sotheby’s International Realty.

In 1804, the United States held its fifth presidential election, with the incumbent, Thomas Jefferson, defeating Charles Pinckney.

The three-bedroom house listed for $498,900 even has four wood-burning stone fireplaces.

The downtown home is a short and easy walk to nearby restaurants and bars, according to the listing.

For more information and photos of the home, check out the listing.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

