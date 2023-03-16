Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says

The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the drug's full approval.(CNN, Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Advisers for the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to consider full approval for Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

The FDA gave the COVID-19 anti-viral emergency use authorization in 2021 for treating mild to moderate illness in high-risk adults.

Since then, more than 8 million people have received the drug.

Some users had reported a return of symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test after finishing the five-day course of Paxlovid.

However, clinical trial data has concluded that there is no clear association with a COVID-19 rebound.

Agency experts say Paxlovid is a safe and effective treatment.

The FDA is expected to complete its review for approval in May.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Stabbing suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper
Jimmy Rich, 60,
Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping
The Riesel community is banding together after the tragic loss of Cody Nunn.
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day

Latest News

Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business
Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone...
Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say
Since the inception of Moore Crunch in October of 2022, Moore has sold over 600 bags of pretzels.
Entrepreneur with autism inspires others with booming pretzel business
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen tells Congress US banking system ‘remains sound’
Donna Ritchmond, 83, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Mar. 15 in McGregor.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office search for missing woman