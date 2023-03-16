Spring storms Thursday with a taste of winter returning Friday

A cold front is set to move through Central Texas this evening. Showers and thunderstorms, some that could possibly be severe, will roll through our area from 6PM in our western areas until 11PM across our southeastern areas. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon into the evening hours, but once the front slides through, a line of strong thunderstorms will quickly race through Central Texas. That’s when we’re expecting our greatest severe weather threat. In strong storms, large hail and gusty winds will be the main concern, but a stray tornado or two cannot be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Bosque and Hill County and into the Metroplex until 8PM Thursday. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect until 10 AM Friday thanks to the strong winds that the front will bring into our area. North winds will be gusting up to 45 mph..

The storm system that’s bringing us severe weather is also associated with a major cool down that’s heading our way for St. Patrick’s Day and even continuing into the start of Spring, which is this upcoming Monday. Hopefully you didn’t put that winter gear away just yet - You’ll definitely be needing that for the next few days. Highs were in the 70s and low 80s Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will tumble behind the front quickly. Waking up Friday morning, temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s, but as strong north wind gusts up to 45 mph, wind chill values will be more like the low to mid 30s! You’ll want to bundle up as you head back to work and school in the morning. Another thing that we’ll still have in place for your morning commute are cold scattered showers. Rain will be ending from northwest to southeast gradually throughout the morning hours. Rain will be into the Brazos Valley by 10 AM. Winds will gradually die down throughout the day, but will definitely still be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph into the afternoon. Just as rain clears out of our area, so will the clouds. Clouds will clear north to south and mostly sunny skies will be with Central Texas for the afternoon. Temperatures will be more than 15° cooler than normal for the afternoon as well - With highs in the low to mid 50s for St. Patrick’s Day.

The winter chill will continue into the weekend. Morning temperatures will be down into the 30s into the start of next work week. The coldest mornings look to be Sunday and Monday. That’s when we’re monitoring the potential for a freeze - Especially for areas west of I-35. If you did any spring planting, you may want to cover those plants just in case. Waking up on Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover remains thick into the afternoon and winds stay breezy out of the northeast gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid 50s for Saturday. The clouds hang around into Sunday where in the morning we’re down into the mid 30s. For the afternoon, winds stay breezy out of the northeast and temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s for the afternoon. Monday is the official start to Spring - But that winter chill does not want to move out just yet. Clouds continue for Monday and temperatures stay in the 50s. The warming trend officially begins Tuesday as breezy south winds return. Mornings start out in the 40s with highs reaching back into the 60s for the afternoon. 70-degree temperatures make a return by the middle of the work week. Another storm system looks to move in again Thursday into Friday. This looks to bring us our next best chance at showers and storms, but one thing that’ll be different with this front is that our temperatures will not take as big of a drop. We look to only drop down from the upper 70s Thursday to mid 70s Friday into the weekend.

