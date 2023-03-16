Strong storm chances return today

Our next storm system is swinging through in a few hours and it’ll bring with it a chance for severe thunderstorms. Like the severe weather risk two Thursdays ago, the best chances for severe storms are going to be in North and Northeast Texas. Unlike the severe weather threat 14 days ago, though, the overall severe weather risk is lower. Don’t let your guard down though because we have multiple chances for stronger thunderstorms today. The first wave of rain we’ll see moves through this morning as scattered showers and non-severe storms move through. Rain will mostly stay west of I-35 through 8 AM but the lingering morning rain will continue near and east of I-35 through early afternoon. It’s possible as we approach lunch time for one of those storms to get entrenched in the atmosphere and strengthen, but severe weather chances remain low. As we get early afternoon partial sunshine and as a dry line approaches from the west, isolated storms will attempt to form along it and any lingering rain east of I-35 could potentially start to strengthen, but the rain chances are going to be limited. If a storm does bubble up, which is more likely to happen closer to the Metroplex, then the storm will quickly strengthen and could produce gusty winds, hail, or even a tornado. The main severe weather risk arrives after 5 PM. Storms along the dryline and new storms forming along an approaching cold front will start to push toward our area. The front is most likely the enter our area after 7 PM, but storm coverage should be increasing around 5 PM. As the front blasts through the area, the line of storms that rakes across the area will likely bring gusty winds and hail. A tornado is possible but the tornado risk is on the low side. Severe weather likely exits the area by midnight as temperatures tumble behind the front.

Highs today will likely reach the mid-70s at least but the approaching dryline and the potential for afternoon sunshine means that some of us west of I-35 could see highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Of course, warmer temperatures would mean a better chance for strong storms, but we’re focusing on temperatures because of how much they’ll change behind tonight’s front. While we’ll hang on to the 60s and 70s before the front moves in, temperatures likely crash into the 50s as the front moves in and north winds gusting near 40 MPH behind the front shoves cold air into Central Texas. By Friday morning, we’re expecting temperatures to dip all the way into the upper 30s and 40s. Not only will we have chilly temperatures with wind chills in the low 30s too, but we’ll also have a 40% chance of scattered rain too. No severe weather is coming Friday, but a cold and rainy start to the day isn’t what we want on St. Patrick’s Day.

We’re going to stay absolutely stuck in a mundane weather pattern through early next week. We may see some occasional sunshine, but mostly cloudy skies are expected from Friday through at least next Monday and likely longer than that. The lingering clouds will help to keep our morning temperatures warmer than previously though, but lows are still expected to drop into the mid-30s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. Highs may be a touch warmer too with widespread low-to-mid 50s, but we should be in the low 70s this time of year! Rain likely completely stays away this weekend and even early next week, but we’ll carry a 10% rain chance Sunday and Monday in case energy to our west and south moves a bit closer. We’re finally kicking the cold air out next Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies likely linger, but the return of south winds will get us close to 60° Tuesday before 70s return Wednesday onward. Another storm system is lurking next Thursday into Friday and could bring another round of severe weather to Central Texas but it’s still far too early for specifics on that.

