Temple girl critically injured after tree branch falls on her at San Antonio Zoo, GoFundMe set up for family

Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo
Temple girl critically injured from tree branch falling at San Antonio Zoo(GoFundMe)
By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX has learned that the people who were trapped under a tree branch that fell at the San Antonio Zoo are a family from Temple.

Crystal Rodriguez, her husband and their two children were on a spring break trip when the family was hit by the falling debris while walking.

Their 8-year-old daughter Jordyn is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at a San Antonio hospital, she is in critical condition suffering from a brain bleed.

We have learned from posts on social media that Crystal is an employee with Troy ISD, and Jordyn is part of a Girl Scout Troop in Troy.

A friend of the family started a GoFundMe to help alleviate the financial burden, saying that she doesn’t know when the family will be able to work again or how much the medical bills will add up to.

In the first 24 hours, more than $3,000 have been raised for the family.

That includes a very generous donation from the owners of Robinson Family Farm where they say:

“We donated to the Rodriguez family because they have been loyal customers since 2017. We certainly understand things out of your control can happen, and we really just wanted to support them as they have supported us.”

If you would like to donate to the family to help them during this time, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

