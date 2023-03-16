Waco man in prison for sexually abusing child sentenced in separate sex abuse case involving relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Waco man currently serving 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child in Johnson County was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday in the sexual abuse of a family member in McLennan County.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District accepted the plea agreement between prosecutors and Daniel Garcia, 44, who pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Arrest documents show Garcia sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and her two siblings over several years in the late 90s.

The victim’s outcry came recently while she was undergoing counseling at the Waco Center for Crime Victims and Children, officials said.

The victim’s sister also confirmed that Garcia sexually abused her. However, their brother declined to cooperate with investigators and denies he was abused, court officials said.

Garcia’s attorney, Lyle Gripp, declined comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.