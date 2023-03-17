Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Father: Death of Fort Hood soldier being investigated as a suicide
Nicholas "Nick" Ebertz was a loved member of the Waco Solid Waste Department. According to his...
Late City of Waco Solid Waste employee identified, trash pick-up altered for funeral
Jimmy Rich, 60,
Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
The Riesel community is banding together after the tragic loss of Cody Nunn.
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment
NHL executive's son suspended from college team after pushing woman's wheelchair down stairs
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
FILE - From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, few drummers were more in demand than Jim Gordon, a...
Jim Gordon, rock ‘n’ roll drummer who killed mother, dies