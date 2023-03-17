Barnett’s Whiskey House celebrates St. Patrick’s Day three years post COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state’s first COVID death had many people avoiding public spaces and businesses like bars and restaurants.

Three years ago, workers at J.S. Barnett’s Whiskey House said there were many empty seats during its usual busiest weekend of the year: the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Friday, it was a major difference. Music, drinks and people make the perfect combination for a good St. Patrick’s Day at the whiskey house.

However, once Texas saw a spike in COVID, manger, Dezeray King, said the pub was empty.

“It was a strange day. We had all the decorations up, ready for the biggest weekend of the year, and it was silence,” said King.

It went from the biggest weekend of the year to the slowest at a blink of an eye.

King said that’s when it started to settle in that COVID is concerning.

“I was scared. I mean, it was abnormal. No one was really prepared for it. I remember everything felt off, I’ll never forget that day,” said King.

Susan Layher and her friends Terry Sage and Colleen Radtke said three years ago, they would have preferred to be with each other at the pub celebrating.

“We didn’t know what to expect. It was depressing, you wanted to be with people,” said Layher.

Now things look different at the pub.

There are no temperature checks at the door, social distancing, or masks.

“It makes you appreciate what you took for granted in every aspect,” said Sage.

Plus, King said business is booming.

“You know, even previous years after COVID and being able to celebrate it was still pretty slow. COVID was still really scary, it still is, I’m not discrediting that. But with a lot of people taking the precautions that they are, I’m expecting a pretty big year,” said King.

The whiskey house will continue the St. Patrick’s Day celebration throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.