Caritas of Waco exploring possible sale of Bellmead Hidden Treasures thrift store

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Caritas of Waco announced says it is working with a commercial real estate firm to explore the possible sale of its Bellmead Hidden Treasures thrift store.

Bellmead Hidden Treasures, originally operated by the Ladies of Charity, is one of two thrift shops in the Bellmead-Waco area “offering low-cost clothing, household goods and furniture, among other items,” Caritas of Waco wrote in a news release.

The store was purchased by Caritas in 1986.

“We have enjoyed being a part of the Bellmead community for over 36 years and are grateful for the customers who supported us. We hope they will continue to search for hidden treasures in our store located at 3912 Bosque Boulevard,” said Caritas of Waco Executive Director Ann Owen.                                                                  

Owen said the sale of the Bellmead store will allow Caritas of Waco to “concentrate on offering a larger inventory at the Bosque location, and not only continue offering affordable items, but generating revenue to support our many programs.”

