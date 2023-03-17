Chilly weekend... Warmer temperatures return next week

We have seen a BIG dip in the temperatures, thanks to Thursday evening’s cold front. Highs were in the 50s, which is around 15-30° colder than Thursday in most locations. It will stay chilly tonight, with gradually increasing cloud coverage. We will start out Saturday morning in the upper 30s and low 40s, and will only make it into the upper 50s for highs. We will keep the highs in the 50s both Sunday and Monday. Our coldest morning will also be on Sunday and Monday, with morning lows down into the mid-30s. A light freeze is possible in a few locations both of those mornings, so it would be good to cover up any sensitive plants.

Spring officially begins Monday, but the warmer spring style temperatures don’t return to the forecast until the middle of next week. Highs will be back in the upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. We will also see rain chances returning to the forecast by the middle of next week as well, with the best rain chances arriving late Thursday and early Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.