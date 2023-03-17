Good News Friday: March 17, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to wish a BIG 1st Happy Birthday to Harvey from Belton! He loves it when his older brother pushes him around in his Little Tikes Dinosaur Cozy Coupe. They’re parents plan to take him to Fishing for Luck to celebrate. He was born at Baylor Scott and White and his family says they can’t wait to start the party for him.

Two Killeen ISD students have been named National Merit Scholars for scoring in the top 1% on the PSAT. Harker Heights High seniors, Wonhyo Lee and Rebecca Mack, have very impressive backgrounds. Lee’s father is in the military and Lee has received 4 academic awards. Mack earned a spot on the All-State Treble Choir.

Shout out to the Waco High School soccer team, they’ve definitely hit their “goal” this week. They are now the District Champions! This is the first time since 2018 the boys have earned the title. The playoff schedule is coming soon so stayed tuned and Goodluck you all!

Congratulations to Lexi Huse and Hannah Ivy from West ISD. They had a successful day at the Austin Heifer show. Lexi is now a Division Champion and got 1st in class. Hannah placed 3rd with her Charolais Heifer. Congratulations to the talented West FFA.

Congratulations to Rebecca Terry from Temple ISD. She participated and won Best of Breed and Best Opposite at the Houston Livestock show. The show is one of the largest in the state. Side note: if you’re interested the Houston rodeo ends this Sunday March 19th.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.