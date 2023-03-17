National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Irving, Texas

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado ripped through part of Irving during Thursday’s storms.

The NWS tweeted that a survey team assessing the damage in the city determined that a tornado with a preliminary EF-1 rating occurred on March 16.

Its max speeds are estimated to be between 105 and 110 mph.

The tornado’s path began in northern Grand Prairie near the border of Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

In Garland, a team confirmed that storm damage was not due to a tornado. Straight line winds up to 75 mph were determined to be responsible for the widespread damage.

The NWS said that more surveys are expected throughout the day.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.