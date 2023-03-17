No. 3 Baylor cruises past No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 74-56

DENVER, CO (KWTX) - The Baylor University men’s basketball team cruised past UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a comfortable 74-56 win.

Baylor trailed at halftime but quickly forced UCSB into multiple turnovers to go on a 7-0 run early in the second half, taking a lead it would not relinquish. The Bears forced UCSB into 14 turnovers.

Adam Flagler led Baylor with 18 points and five assists. LJ Cryer added 15 points for the Bears, who now await the winner of North Carolina State and Creighton.

